Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 23,554 shares.The stock last traded at $109.04 and had previously closed at $109.92.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

