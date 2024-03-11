Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.65. 1,085,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,260. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.