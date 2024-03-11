Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,756 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.3% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 568,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

