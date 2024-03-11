Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.54. The stock had a trading volume of 263,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,764. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $180.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

