VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,781,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $724,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,981,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $87.85. 718,752 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

