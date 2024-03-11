Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,023 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 646,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,366.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 596,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 79,334 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

