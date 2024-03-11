USDB (USDB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.05 Million

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. USDB has a market capitalization of $191.14 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDB has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 1.00419493 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $12,842,067.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

