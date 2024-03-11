USA Financial Formulas Sells 263 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.26. 417,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $285.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.