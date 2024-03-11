USA Financial Formulas Sells 1,383 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $863.02. The stock had a trading volume of 52,195,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,577,102. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

