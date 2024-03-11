USA Financial Formulas Lowers Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

USA Financial Formulas cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for about 1.2% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

