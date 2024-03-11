USA Financial Formulas Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 62,700.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $31.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $925.13. 696,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,708. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $856.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $739.01.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,522 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

