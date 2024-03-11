USA Financial Formulas Has $373,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2,257.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,859 shares of company stock worth $39,178,332. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,483,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,751,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.94 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

