USA Financial Formulas Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28,155.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

