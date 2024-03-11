USA Financial Formulas Grows Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CLH traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.62. The stock had a trading volume of 168,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $193.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.