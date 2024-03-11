USA Financial Formulas Buys 3,996 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 57,085.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Pentair were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 504,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.