USA Financial Formulas Buys 1,604 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 160,400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $19.37 on Monday, reaching $486.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,634,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,185,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.82 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.35.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,711 shares of company stock worth $548,964,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

