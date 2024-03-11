UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00007948 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.33 billion and approximately $1.18 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00135794 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,065,047 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,076,494.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.67361806 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,473,053.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.