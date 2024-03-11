UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.41 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and $1.18 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00008090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00145968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,059,135 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,076,494.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.67361806 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,473,053.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

