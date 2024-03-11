Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.50

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 23770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $975.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,701 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.