United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the "Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion $234.20 million 14.32 United Parks & Resorts Competitors $4.50 billion $112.58 million 20.66

Profitability

United Parks & Resorts’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Parks & Resorts. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% United Parks & Resorts Competitors -121.84% -54.10% -22.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Parks & Resorts and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Parks & Resorts Competitors 202 842 1940 60 2.61

United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.98%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 28.55%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts competitors beat United Parks & Resorts on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About United Parks & Resorts



United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

