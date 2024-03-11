United Natural Foods’ (UNFI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $699.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

