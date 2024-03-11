Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,175,161 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.52% of Union Pacific worth $641,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $249.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

