Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Insider Tim Woodcock Buys 46,740 Shares

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) insider Tim Woodcock bought 46,740 shares of Unicorn AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £50,011.80 ($63,474.81).

Unicorn AIM VCT Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of LON:UAV traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 90.50 ($1.15). 7,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.71. Unicorn AIM VCT has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The stock has a market cap of £156.46 million, a PE ratio of -282.81 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Unicorn AIM VCT alerts:

Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,187.50%.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.