UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.17.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

UMBF opened at $82.87 on Friday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $86.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $530,477. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in UMB Financial by 378.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 56.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

