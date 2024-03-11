Ultra Price Up 34.3% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $125.46 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,906.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.78 or 0.00614447 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00056043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00157823 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00018845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001233 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,663,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 365,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30778001 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $7,043,886.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.