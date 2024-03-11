U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,010 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $27,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,833. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

