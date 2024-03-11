Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 14,427 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.23% of Carter’s worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI opened at $83.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $87.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRI

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.