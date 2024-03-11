Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Chemed worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Chemed by 15.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $640.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $595.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.04. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $652.34.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

