Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.23% of Century Communities worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Century Communities by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $84.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.