Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $5.49 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $1,085,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $1,085,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $36,994.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,180 shares of company stock valued at $35,545,911. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $139.22 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.62.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

