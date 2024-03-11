Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $6.14 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after acquiring an additional 536,532 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184,469 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Entegris Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $140.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.