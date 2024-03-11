Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $284.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.96. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

