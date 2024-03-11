Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.67 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,933 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $30.37 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

