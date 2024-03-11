Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,732,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBU opened at $47.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.15%.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $832,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

