Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 418,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,125,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 237,808 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HR opened at $13.57 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

