Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 140,943 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,943 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 2.5 %

FYBR opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

