Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 603.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,350 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,737,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after buying an additional 796,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,796,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.72.

Li Auto Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LI opened at $36.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.11. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.