Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 66,700 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 567.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Valaris were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,843,000 after buying an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 919,123 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Valaris by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,402,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valaris by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Valaris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAL shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Valaris Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $66.02 on Monday. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

