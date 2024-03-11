Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 2,296 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.25% of PagerDuty worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 54.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

