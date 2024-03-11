Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 65,688 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 65,688 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,400,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Barclays raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

