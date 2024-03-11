Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 525 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,958,252 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.70. 629,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.