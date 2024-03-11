Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 45,690 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.81. 754,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,084. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

