Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 374 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in Danaher by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.87. The company had a trading volume of 686,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.03. The firm has a market cap of $187.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

