Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $316.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

