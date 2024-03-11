Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.53. The company had a trading volume of 927,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,706. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.07.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.