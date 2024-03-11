Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $10.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $714.72. 2,373,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,243. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $466.80 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $317.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.99.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.29.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

