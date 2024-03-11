Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.60 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 214,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,288 shares of company stock worth $20,855,393. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,149. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.