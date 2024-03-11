Trust Co. of Vermont Has $17.19 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.71. The company had a trading volume of 445,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.03 and its 200 day moving average is $248.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

