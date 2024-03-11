Trust Co. of Vermont Has $12.41 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 498,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $251,101,000 after acquiring an additional 153,211 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,426,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,046,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $488.97. 2,627,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $450.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

