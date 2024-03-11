Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 2,366 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $650.58. The stock had a trading volume of 519,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.